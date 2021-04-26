STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: On his way for COVID-19 test, man accuses cops of misbehaviour

Loknath Gautam said policemen posted at Choithram crossing stopped the autorickshaw, pulled him out during which his T-shirt tore, and hit three-wheeler's driver.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A man in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday claimed policemen misbehaved with him and beat up the driver of the autorickshaw in which he was travelling to get tested for coronavirus.

In a video clip, the man, who identified himself as 44-year-old Loknath Gautam, said policemen posted at Choithram crossing stopped the autorickshaw, pulled him out during which his T-shirt tore, and hit three-wheeler's driver.

The police did not relent despite being told several times that he was going to a private laboratory to get himself tested, the man claimed.

In the video, the man can be seen with his T-shirt torn while the autorickshaw driver has scratch marks on his hands.

Inspector Amrita Solanki of Rajendra Nagar police station said she was aware of the video but no complaint had been lodged with them.

"If he files a complaint, we will probe it thoroughly and action will be taken," Solanki said.

Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, is under 'janata curfew' with movement of people and vehicles restricted only for emergency and essential purposes.

