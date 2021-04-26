STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi reviews preparations by Armed Forces to assist in COVID management

PM Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:38 PM

PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the preparations by the Indian Armed Forces deployed to assist the civil administration in COVID Management. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat informed that the number of medical personnel from the armed forces is being beefed up.

As per the official statement of the Prime Minister Office, the CDS briefed the PM, “All medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.”

ALSO READ | Modi-Suga talks: India, Japan to work in close collaboration to deal with COVID-19 crisis

In another step, earlier the defence ministry on Friday announced that it was extending the tenure of SSC doctors in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) till December 31, 2021 in order to “to tide over the current surge in medical services.” “This will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors,”.

PM was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ & similar HQ of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals.

The CDS informed the PM that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to compliment the doctors at the hospitals. PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

PM Modi was informed of the medical facilities created in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

PM also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

Further, as discussed Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas.

