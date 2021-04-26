STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sacrilege case: Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu demands new SIT probe

The sacrilege cases refer to the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib by miscreants and the subsequent police shooting on those protesting the desecration.

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Stepping up the pressure campaign against the Punjab government over the sacrilege case, former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined other Congress leaders in demanding a “fair investigation” by a new Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

Days after Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed an SIT probe report into the sacrilege case,  Sidhu tweeted, “The judgment does not mean that there is no evidence against Badals, it just means the investigation has not provided any. It is a temporary reprieve for Badals until a fair investigation brings them to docks,” Sidhu tweeted.

“The probe should preferably be concluded within a month, and subsequently, after the filing of challan, an application should be filed before the trial court requesting for an expeditious trial,” Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa said.

