STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: EC orders surveillance of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal till Friday 7 am

Mondal was censured by the Commission on April 12 for making objectionable comments against a woman BJP candidate and was asked to be careful in the future.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India issued an instruction to keep Anubrata Mondal, the controversial Trinamool Congress leader, and the party’s Birbhum district president, under the surveillance of a deputy magistrate and central armed police force from 5 pm on Tuesday till 7 am on April 30.

The Commission directed West Bengal’s chief electoral officer Sunil Gupta to keep the movement and election-related activities of Mondal under constant watch during the entire election period. Birbhum will go to the polls on April 29, the last phase.

In the instruction, the Commission said, "In view of serious complaints and feedback received from various sources and as per the report of the DEO and SP Birbhum, the Commission has directed that Shri Anubrata Mondal, District President of AITC, Birbhum, should be kept under the strict surveillance of Executive Magistrate and CAPF, round the clock from 5 pm of 27th April 2021 till 7 am of 30th April 2021 for ensuring free and fair elections."

Mondal was censured by the Commission on April 12 for making objectionable comments against a woman BJP candidate and was asked to be careful in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubrata Mondal Bengal polls Bengal elections Bengal polls 2021 Bengal elections 2021
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp