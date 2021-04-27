Cap on domestic flight fares to continue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, aviation regulator DGCA has extended the capping on domestic flight fares till May 31. Moreover, the government has also extended the restriction on domestic flight operations which is currently at 80 per cent of the capacity.

The latest statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the new move has been made in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Earlier, the aviation regulator had approved 18,843 flights per week from 108 airports for the summer schedule, which begins on last Sunday of March and ends on last Sunday of October.

Last month the DGCA in a circular said that suspension of international flights has been further extended till April 30. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on case-to-case basis. Fare caps were put in place after domestic operations were allowed to resume in May last year following of grounding of operations for two months.