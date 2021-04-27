STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Centre lays down rules for localised, graded lockdowns

In his recent Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged governments to consider lockdown in extreme cases alone.

Published: 27th April 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

People head out for their hometowns from KSR Railway Station on Monday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the daily infection numbers surpassing the previous day’s tally as the second wave sweeps across the country, the Centre on Monday advised the states and UTs to enforce intensive localised lockdowns and create effective containment zones to break the chain and flatten the curve. Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a communication to all the states and UTs, reiterated an advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 25, asking for better sensitisation of district authorities for the imposition of effective restrictions to contain the spread. 

According to the rules issued by the Centre, states and UTs should impose restrictions when the positivity rate is 10% or above for a week and when over 60% hospital beds are occupied. The missive also suggests a graded response based on local situation .

States have been urged to go for intensive, local and focused containment network in districts, cities and areas based on the parameters specified by the Union Home ministry. Where or when to go for a lockdown should be based on evidence and analysis of the population affected, the geographical spread, hospital infrastructure, manpower and the ease of enforcing boundaries.

States have been given a broad framework for an “objective, transparent, and epidemiologically sound decision-making on imposing a lockdown”. Bhalla said the district authorities should be sensitised on the strategy for imposing restrictions, which should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation. Considering the unprecedented recent spike, he said there is an urgent need for the states and UTs to consider strict management and control measures. 

“All States/ UTs have also been advised to consider a further graded response in accordance with local situation, requirements and resources. I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district authorities in your State/ UT, to take all necessary measures, as advised by MoHFW in their letter, for the implementation of the containment framework, so as to flatten the curve,” Bhalla said. The coronavirus situation continues to be worrisome in India with 3,52,991 people testing positive and a record 2,812 deaths reported on Monday.

The suggestion to go for localised lockdowns is consistent with the Union government’s thinking that bringing economic activities to a complete standstill should be the last option. In his recent Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged governments to consider lockdown in extreme cases alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown COVID lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp