STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Supreme Court to extend period of limitation for filing appeals by litigants until further orders

The SC said the second wave of COVID-19 has created an alarming situation and agreed to extend the period of limitation for filing appeals by litigants until further orders.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the second wave of COVID-19 has created an "alarming situation" and agreed to extend the period of limitation for filing appeals by litigants until further orders.

Observing that resurgence of COVID-19 cases has put the litigants in a "difficult situation", the bench extended all periods of limitation ending on March 14, 2021 until further orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said a formal order would be passed after going through the notes submitted by the Attorney General K K Venugopal.

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna said for the last few weeks there has been an alarming situation across the country due the second wave of COVID-19 putting litigants to hardship.

The top court had earlier decided to end the extension of limitation period which was granted for filing appeals in March, 2020 to litigants due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The apex court had on March 23 last year invoked its plenary power under Article 142 of the constitution to extend the limitation period of appeals from courts or tribunals on account of the pandemic with effect from March 15, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Resurgence in Covid-19 cases cast dark shadow on various sectors
Covid: Missing facts, misdirected discourse
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Can't be mute spectator in national crisis, don't intend to supersede HC cases on Covid: SC
A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati. (Photo| AP)
CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp