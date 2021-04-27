STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa sees 2,110 fresh COVID-19 cases; 31 fatalities; state may postpone board exams

The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086, an official from the health department said.

Published: 27th April 2021

By PTI

PANAJI: As many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

With the addition of 748 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries has risen to 64,231, he said, adding that the coastal state is not left with 16,591 active cases.

At least 5,548 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 6,32,131, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 81,908, new cases 2,110, death toll 1086, discharged 64,231, active cases 16,591, samples tested till date 6,32,131.

The future of Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for the year 2020-21 will be decided after April 30, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The exams were scheduled to start on April 24 but were postponed as per a state government order on April 21 amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We are adopting a wait and watch policy at the moment after postponing Class X and XII exams. The future of these examinations will be decided after April 30, taking into the account the pandemic situation in the state," Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Bhagirath Shetye told PTI.

Goa-based educationist and former school principal Narayan Desai said there was no option but to postpone these exams given the current scenario, adding that constant shifting from online to offline and hybrid modes of education was a challenge that was affecting students.

Captain Amardeep, founder-director of Tritya Group of Institutions called the postponement a thoughtful move, though it may "adversely affect students' preparation for competitive exam and plans to secure admissions in overseas colleges and universities".

