India adds 3,23,144 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in single day

Published: 27th April 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Coronavirus

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. (Photo | HP Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day India's  total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204 comprising 16.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,45,56,209 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 28,09,79,877 samples have been tested up to April 26 with 16,58,700  samples being tested on Monday.

