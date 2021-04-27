STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: COVID positive woman accused falls to death from Pune hospital

According to the police, the woman may have fallen while allegedly trying to escape from the window of a bathroom on the eighth floor of the state-run hospital.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

PUNE: A 45-year-old woman, arrested in an abetment to suicide case, allegedly fell to her death from the Sassoon General Hospital building, where she was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the woman may have fallen while allegedly trying to escape from the window of a bathroom on the eighth floor of the state-run hospital.

"The incident took place at around 4.30 pm. Prima facie probe indicates that the woman was trying to escape by removing glass pieces from the bathroom window and fell into the duct while coming down, dying on the spot," said Chandrakant Sangle, assistant commissioner of police (Lashkar division).

The deceased had latched the door of the bathroom from inside, the official said.

Ruling out the possibility of a suicide, he said the duct area between the two wings of the hospital is hardly three to four feet and one cannot think of jumping from there.

"It is clear that the woman had sneaked out of the bathroom window on the eighth floor, but it is difficult to say from which point she fell while coming down," Sangle said.

The deceased and her accomplice Nilesh Shelar were arrested by the Vishrambaug police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Milind alias Balwant Marathe.

Marathe was injured after he shot himself with a gun on December 15, 2020 at his shop and succumbed to the bullet injury later.

The jeweller's wife had registered a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the accused duo, alleging that they had been harassing her husband since 2018 by demanding the money they had invested in his company.

The Pune police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the duo.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Suicide
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp