No let-up in COVID surge in Bihar; Nitish holds review meeting again

By PTI

PATNA: Total 12,604 more COVID cases were reported in Bihar Tuesday increasing the virus caseload to 4,28,001, with capital Patna being worst-hit in the state, health department bulletin said.

The state saw 85 fresh casualties, taking the death toll to 2307, it said.

Among the new cases, Patna's share was maximum 1837, while Bhagalpur reported 654 cases, Aurangabad (622) and Begusarai (611) infections.

Concerned over rising numbers of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting on COVID situation for the second consecutive day Tuesday.

Kumar instructed officials to make proper arrangement for launching free vaccination campaign for people above 18 years of age from May 1.

He ordered the health department to take feedback from the district magistrates every alternate day on COVID scenario and take necessary steps accordingly, an official statement said here.

The chief minister instructed that state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) be made a COVID dedicated hospital.

Among the 85 freah fatalities, Patna saw death of 22 patients followed by 10 in West Champaran, Darbhanga (6) and Bhagalpur (5) among others.

A total of 7904 patients recovered from the infection since Monday while 3,31,418 have been cured so far.

Bihar has recovery rate of 77.43 per cent.

The state has 94,275 active caseload at present.

A total of 1,00,328 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while over 2.61 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the state so far.

On the vaccination front, 75,643 were administered jabs Tuesday while 68,49, 176 have been inoculated so far in the state.

COVID scenario in the wake of the second wave remained grim.

In Patna, search for a bed in government as well as in the COVID designated private hospitals is a big problem.

Inordinate delay in delivery of RT-PCR test reports sometimes by more than a week time is also adding to the citizens woes.