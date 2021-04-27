STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No let-up in COVID surge in Bihar; Nitish holds review meeting again

Among the new cases, Patna's share was maximum 1837, while Bhagalpur reported 654 cases, Aurangabad (622) and Begusarai (611) infections.

Published: 27th April 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By PTI

PATNA: Total 12,604 more COVID cases were reported in Bihar Tuesday increasing the virus caseload to 4,28,001, with capital Patna being worst-hit in the state, health department bulletin said.

The state saw 85 fresh casualties, taking the death toll to 2307, it said.

Among the new cases, Patna's share was maximum 1837, while Bhagalpur reported 654 cases, Aurangabad (622) and Begusarai (611) infections.

Concerned over rising numbers of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review meeting on COVID situation for the second consecutive day Tuesday.

Kumar instructed officials to make proper arrangement for launching free vaccination campaign for people above 18 years of age from May 1.

He ordered the health department to take feedback from the district magistrates every alternate day on COVID scenario and take necessary steps accordingly, an official statement said here.

The chief minister instructed that state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) be made a COVID dedicated hospital.

Among the 85 freah fatalities, Patna saw death of 22 patients followed by 10 in West Champaran, Darbhanga (6) and Bhagalpur (5) among others.

A total of 7904 patients recovered from the infection since Monday while 3,31,418 have been cured so far.

Bihar has recovery rate of 77.43 per cent.

The state has 94,275 active caseload at present.

A total of 1,00,328 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while over 2.61 crore clinical examinations for the virus have been conducted in the state so far.

On the vaccination front, 75,643 were administered jabs Tuesday while 68,49, 176 have been inoculated so far in the state.

COVID scenario in the wake of the second wave remained grim.

In Patna, search for a bed in government as well as in the COVID designated private hospitals is a big problem.

Inordinate delay in delivery of RT-PCR test reports sometimes by more than a week time is also adding to the citizens woes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Lockdown
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp