Omar Abdullah tests negative for COVID-19

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday -- 18 days after first testing positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said he was lucky that he had no symptoms except for a blocked nose.

"I've tested negative for COVID 18 days after first testing positive. Thankfully except for a blocked nose day 9 onwards for a few days, I had no symptoms at all. I know a lot of people aren't as lucky as I was & I'm deeply grateful for that," Omar Abdullah said in the tweet with a 'palms up together' emoji at the end.

Omar Abdullah had tested positive for the virus on April 9.

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for the virus last month.

Farooq Abdullah, who is the Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was hospitalised for a few days.

He was later discharged and tested negative.

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, Omar Abdullah has been amplifying distress and SOS messages from COVID patients and their relatives from across the country via his Twitter account which has 3.2 million followers.

The NC vice president said he could understand the feelings of those who have their loved ones hospitalised due to COVID.