STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maoists blow up parts of Howrah-Mumbai rail line

Railway officials swung into action after they were informed by a loco pilot that he had observed noise on the track and spotted a red banner.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The rail track was blown up between Lotapahar and Sonua stations under Chakradharpur railway division in Jharkhand | PTI

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Maoists blew up a railway track on Howrah-Mumbai main line in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand during the daylong ‘Bharat bandh’ called by them on Monday. The Jharkhand police said the incident took place around 2:30 am on Monday between Lotapahar and Sonua stations under Chakradharpur rail division where Maoists blew up the track by triggering a landmine.

“The IED weighing around 20-25 kg damaged around 3.5-ft of the rail track. We suspect a local squad of the Maoists active in the region for the sabotage,” said Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda.

The railway traffic on the busy line was affected for a few hours and was restored, the police official added.Railway officials swung into action after they were informed by a loco pilot that he had observed noise on the track and spotted a red banner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Jharkhand police
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp