Vehicles torched, roads dug up during bandh called by Maoists

On Sunday the rebels had tried to damage a railway track in Dantewada, but the alert train driver averted a tragedy.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:14 AM

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Maoists on Monday torched a few vehicles, damaged roads and tried to target a security base camp during ‘Bharat bandh’ called by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in areas known for their presence in Chhattisgarh.

The bandh, however, had no impact on the daily lives of people.“The Maoists dug up a few roads, blocked some routes in interior areas and burnt vehicles engaged in road construction works in Sukma. Except a few such incidents meant to register their presence, there was no effect of their bandh call across the conflict zone of Bastar. The security forces remained vigilant and no major untoward incident was reported from anywhere,” said a senior police officer.

On Sunday the rebels had tried to damage a railway track in Dantewada, but the alert train driver averted a tragedy.The Central Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest against the alleged suppression of people’s movements. Chhattisgarh has 14 out of the 28 districts affected by Left-wing extremists.

