STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Worst month ever: 44% of Chhattisgarh's total Covid deaths recorded in April

The cumulative Covid-19 figure stands at 667446 with the active cases registering a slight depreciation  --from 1.23 lakh three days ago to 1.21 lakh on Monday.

Published: 27th April 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: April is not yet over and during the 26 days of the current month, Chhattisgarh, among the worst Covid-19 affected states, has witnessed 3348 fatalities -- the highest surge in the casualties amid the raging second wave. The worrying figure makes up for 44.4 percent of the Covid deaths recorded ever since the pandemic started.

According to data from the state health department, so far 7536 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state. However what emerges as alarming is a significant rise in Covid-19 casualties consistently in April despite the complete lockdown imposed across the state since the second week of the month. The positivity rate in the state is 28 percent.

The cumulative Covid-19 figure stands at 667446 with the active cases registering a slight depreciation  --from 1.23 lakh three days ago to 1.21 lakh on Monday.

The recovered Covid patients, including those discharged from hospitals and the home isolation, is 538558.  

"The high casualty figures in the month of April are indeed worrisome though the new cases of coronavirus infections are witnessing a small decline recently owing to the effect of the lockdown," Dr Subhash Mishra, spokesperson of the state health department and director (Epidemic Control) told The New Indian Express

He cited the delay in reporting, lack of timely treatment, co-morbidity and changes in the virus variant as factors contributing to the recent spate of high Covid fatalities. 

According to him, Covid-19 has now gripped the smaller districts that have more rural areas.

"As such we don't see much difference between the rural and the urban since the spread now is gradually moving more towards smaller districts where the strict restrictions are apparently less during the ongoing total lockdown besides the continued migration of the villagers across the rural belt," Dr Mishra added.  

Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur are the three worst-hit districts reeling under the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid19 coronavirus Chhatisgarh covid wave
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp