About half of Haryana cases in Gurugram, Faridabad

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram and Faridabad account for more than 48% of total active cases in Haryana and are in a critical category for having a positivity rate of over 6%. The two districts in the NCR region border Delhi. Besides these two, the other six districts in the critical category are Panipat, Sonepat, Rewari, Karnal, Amabala and Panchkula.

Sources said as per the analysis of data by the state health department, around 15% of total cases need oxygen, about 20% hospitalisation and 3% ventilator support. All ICU beds are occupied in the state. Medical infrastructure in Gurugram is under severe pressure and won’t be able to cope with a significant addition of patients.

Besides, there is shortage of paramedical staff in private hospitals and doctors are overworked, said sources. On April 1, there were 108 cases in Faridabad. On April 8 the figure went up to 378 and on April 15, there were 810 cases, which rose to 1,342 and 1,545 on April 26. As many as 1,330 cases were reported on April 27.

Total number of Covid patients across the state was 67,348 between April 19-25 and 40,090 between April 12-18. Active cases were 79,466 on April 26 with 6.07% positivity rate. Number of cases reported on April 27 was 11,931. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “In the difficult situation, we don’t have to play with data. Our focus should be on recovery providing relief. Those who have died will not return by creating a furore. We will do everything to save lives. The question is whether we are able to set the system right. From our side, we are setting the systems in place.”