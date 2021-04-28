STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

About half of Haryana cases in Gurugram, Faridabad

Besides these two, the other six districts in the critical category are Panipat, Sonepat, Rewari, Karnal, Amabala and Panchkula.

Published: 28th April 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

covid patient

A COVID-19 patient breathes with the help of an oxygen cylinder by a NGO that are offering free cylinders in Gurugram. (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram and Faridabad account for more than 48% of total active cases in Haryana and are in a critical category for having a positivity rate of over 6%. The two districts in the NCR region border Delhi. Besides these two, the other six districts in the critical category are Panipat, Sonepat, Rewari, Karnal, Amabala and Panchkula.

Sources said as per the analysis of data by the state health department, around 15% of total cases need oxygen, about 20% hospitalisation and 3% ventilator support. All ICU beds are occupied in the state. Medical infrastructure in Gurugram is under severe pressure and won’t be able to cope with a significant addition of patients.

Besides, there is shortage of paramedical staff in private hospitals and doctors are overworked, said sources. On April 1, there were 108 cases in Faridabad. On April 8 the figure went up to 378 and on April 15, there were 810 cases, which rose to 1,342 and 1,545 on April 26. As many as 1,330 cases were reported on April 27.

Total number of Covid patients across the state was 67,348 between April 19-25 and 40,090 between April 12-18. Active cases were 79,466 on April 26 with 6.07% positivity rate. Number of cases reported on April 27 was 11,931. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “In the difficult situation, we don’t have to play with data. Our focus should be on recovery providing relief. Those who have died will not return by creating a furore. We will do everything to save lives. The question is whether we are able to set the system right. From our side, we are setting the systems in place.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Faridabad Gurugram Haryana Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus NCR
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp