Ashok Gehlot isolates himself after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Gehlot tweeted that his wife has tested positive for COVID, though she is asymptomatic, and as per protocol, her treatment has started under home isolation.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot isolated himself on Wednesday on Wednesday after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for coronavirus.

He said he will be in isolation as a precautionary measure and will hold daily review meeting with doctors and officers at 8.30 pm.

Rajasthan recorded 120 COVID-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the overall figures to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data.

The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

Deaths were reported from Jodhpur (33), Jaipur (32), Udaipur (11), Bikaner (7), Alwar (5), Kota (4), Sikar, Bharatpur and Ajmer (3 each), Dungapur, Bhilwara and Sawai Modhopur (2 each), besides other districts.

A total of 3,96,279 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

