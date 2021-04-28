STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BRO appoints First Women Executive Engineer to command Road Construction Company

This step is seen to usher a new era of women empowerment that will see women officers taking over the most arduous tasks, said the Army.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Vaishali S Hiwase, First Women Executive Engineer to command Road Construction Company

Vaishali S Hiwase, First Women Executive Engineer to command Road Construction Company (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a step in the direction of women empowerment, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) appointed its first women officer to command a Road Construction Company (RCC) on Wednesday.

Announcing the appointment, the Army in a statement said, “Feels proud to announce the First woman Officer Executive Engineer (Civil) Vaishali S Hiwase for taking over as Officer Commanding of a Road Construction Company that is responsible to provide connectivity of an Indo China Border Road.”

Vaishali who is from Wardha, Maharashtra is an M. Tech and was posted in a demanding tenure at Kargil, Ladakh prior to her taking over the command to undertake this challenge of cutting through the rocks.

“With two air-maintained detachments located at 10,000 ft and above the alignment of the road is going through some formidable passes and treacherous terrain of hard rock with vertical cliffs,” added Army.

This step is seen to usher a new era of women empowerment that will see women officers taking over the most arduous tasks, said the Army.

BRO was raised in 1960 and it has an authorized force level of 41,600 which includes 2,426 officers and 39,174 subordinates and is involved in creating and maintaining strategic road and associated infrastructure.

Border Roads Organisation is concentrating simultaneously on the Northern and North-Eastern Borders and for the holistic development of roads in border areas, a five year (2018-23) Long Term Roll on Works Plan (LTRoWP) has been approved for the construction/improvement for 272 roads of length 14,269.31 km, 4 Ditch cum Bund (DCB) of length 353.22 km and 4 bridges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Construction Company Border Roads Organisation Vaishali S Hiwase BRO
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp