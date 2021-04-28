STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Can’t remain mute spectator, we’ll help HCs, says top court 

The bench added that it does not aim to enter the domain of the executive either, and rather intends to provide suggestions and valid solutions.

Published: 28th April 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid patient inside an ambulance waits for his turn to get treated at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it cannot be a mute spectator to a national crisis as it asked the government to clarify the rationale on which Covid-19 vaccines are being priced in the country. It also sought details on the availability of medical oxygen and medicines for treatment of Covid patients. At the same time, the apex court reiterated that it never proposed to interdict the high courts.

“There are issues which transcend regional boundaries and if HCs have any difficulty in dealing with an issue due to territorial limitations, the SC will help.” The bench added that it does not aim to enter the domain of the executive either, and rather intends to provide suggestions and valid solutions.

A three-judge bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud’s instructions to the Centre came on a suo motu cognisance hearing which the top court had taken last week after several high courts delivered orders regarding the Covid situation in their states.

The bench also named senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Meenakshi Arora as amicus curaie in the case after senior advocate Harish Salve recused on being named.  It has now slated the case for further hearing on April 30 and asked Centre and states not to use the platform to recriminate each other. 

“We expect that the matter will be conducted in cooperation. That is an appeal from us,” the bench said.
During the hearing, the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to examine the necessity of invoking the provisions of Patents Act to regulate prices of vaccines.  

“Regarding pricing of Covid-19 vaccination, different manufacturers are quoting different prices. There are powers under the Patents Act. This is a pandemic and a national crisis,” Justice Bhat said. In its order, the court said the government should apprise it on the total availability of oxygen, and its current as well as projected demand and should detail in its affidavit the steps taken to ensure augmentation of oxygen supply, and the monitoring mechanism to ensure oxygen supply to states affected by shortage, among other things.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Covid-19
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp