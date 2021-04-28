STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore

Neha Pawar allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Bijalpur area of the city, assistant sub- inspector Kundanmal Raigar of Rajendra Nagar police station said.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

INDORE: A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after learning about her husband's death due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, police said.

Neha Pawar allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Bijalpur area of the city, assistant sub- inspector Kundanmal Raigar of Rajendra Nagar police station said.

The victim, a professor at a city-based college, was in shock after returning from the hospital, where her husband Pawan Pawar (35) succumbed to the infection in the morning hours, the official said.

Pawan had been selected as a deputy ranger of the forest department.

However, his training was cancelled due to the pandemic, he said, adding that a detailed probe will be conducted into the suicide.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Suicide
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp