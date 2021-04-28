Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Indore

By PTI

INDORE: A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after learning about her husband's death due to COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, police said.

Neha Pawar allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her home in Bijalpur area of the city, assistant sub- inspector Kundanmal Raigar of Rajendra Nagar police station said.

The victim, a professor at a city-based college, was in shock after returning from the hospital, where her husband Pawan Pawar (35) succumbed to the infection in the morning hours, the official said.

Pawan had been selected as a deputy ranger of the forest department.

However, his training was cancelled due to the pandemic, he said, adding that a detailed probe will be conducted into the suicide.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)