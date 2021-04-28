STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

State Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif said the relief has been given to workers as Rs 137.61 crore has been transferred into the respective accounts of 9.17 lakh labourers in "just four days".

Published: 28th April 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Construction workers

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 1,500 in the bank accounts of each of the 9.17 lakh registered construction workers as assistance in view of the COVID-19-induced restrictions, state Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

There are 13 lakh registered active construction workers in the state, an official statement said.

Mushrif said the relief has been given to workers as Rs 137.61 crore has been transferred into the respective accounts of 9.17 lakh labourers in "just four days".

The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board is implementing the decision to assist the workers, it said.

An amount of Rs 5,000 was given to each of the registered construction workers during the COVID-19 (lockdown) period last year.

The current restrictions will remain in force in Maharashtra till May 1. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra government COVID-19 restrictions aid for constructions workers Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' W
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp