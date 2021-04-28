Maharashtra govt gives Rs 1,500 each to 9.17 lakh construction workers

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 1,500 in the bank accounts of each of the 9.17 lakh registered construction workers as assistance in view of the COVID-19-induced restrictions, state Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

There are 13 lakh registered active construction workers in the state, an official statement said.

Mushrif said the relief has been given to workers as Rs 137.61 crore has been transferred into the respective accounts of 9.17 lakh labourers in "just four days".

The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board is implementing the decision to assist the workers, it said.

An amount of Rs 5,000 was given to each of the registered construction workers during the COVID-19 (lockdown) period last year.

The current restrictions will remain in force in Maharashtra till May 1.