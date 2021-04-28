STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll in glacier burst rises to 81

The rescue teams recovered the body from a tunnel at the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in the morning.

Published: 28th April 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant after Sunday's glacier burst, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday | PTI

Aerial view shows washed away Tapovan hydel power project plant after glacier burst, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand | PTI

By PTI

GOEPSHWAR: More than two months after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, one more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel on Saturday, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 81.

The rescue teams recovered the body from a tunnel at the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in the morning, the Chamoli district disaster control room said.

On February 7, an avalanche triggered by the glacier burst caused large-scale damage to the project, besides completely demolishing the Rishiganga hydel project at Raini village in the district.

Eighty-one bodies and 36 body parts have so far been recovered from different places hit by the disaster, the control room said, adding that 48 bodies have been identified while 123 people are still missing.

