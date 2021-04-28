One more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll in glacier burst rises to 81

By PTI

GOEPSHWAR: More than two months after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, one more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel on Saturday, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 81.

The rescue teams recovered the body from a tunnel at the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project in the morning, the Chamoli district disaster control room said.

On February 7, an avalanche triggered by the glacier burst caused large-scale damage to the project, besides completely demolishing the Rishiganga hydel project at Raini village in the district.

Eighty-one bodies and 36 body parts have so far been recovered from different places hit by the disaster, the control room said, adding that 48 bodies have been identified while 123 people are still missing.