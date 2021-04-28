STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only 152 oxygen beds available for COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had doubled the overall bed capacity at hospitals in a month and half, and added more than 2,000 oxygen beds in the last 15 days alone.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives carry a COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, amid a countrywide hike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj, Wednesday

Relatives carry a COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, amid a countrywide hike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With only 152 oxygen beds available at hospitals, the civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary, an official said on Wednesday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had doubled the overall bed capacity at hospitals in a month and half, and added more than 2,000 oxygen beds in the last 15 days alone.

In a release issued on Tuesday night, the civic body said only 152 critical care (oxygen + ICU) beds are now available with city hospitals, which are also getting filled fast.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the city by the day, hospitals are flooded with patients.

At least 800 patients from outside Ahmedabad are also being treated in city hospitals, the AMC said.

A total of 168 hospitals have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals and 180 nursing homes as COVID-19 care centres, with more than 15,000 beds, out of which 7,500 beds were added in over the last one and a half months, it said.

"Several hospitals in Ahmedabad are flooded with patients from other parts of Gujarat and other states.

It is estimated that 800 patients from outside Ahmedabad are being treated at hospitals in the city," the release stated.

As a result of this, most of the hospitals in Medicity, Sola Civil and four AMC hospitals, including SVP, VS, LG and Shardaben, are full, the civic body said.

"At present, most patients require oxygen, and as on today, only 152 oxygen beds are available in all hospitals of Ahmedabad put together for COVID-19 treatment," it said.

The AMC has employed a workforce of over 25,000 Covid warriors to deal with the situation, it said, adding that proactive efforts of people are also required.

"Since the infection is at its peak, people should not move out unless it is absolutely necessary," it further said.

At least 12,500 patients are currently being treated in over 350 hospitals and nursing homes, it said.

The AMC said it has supplied over 94,000 Remdesivir injections, an anti-viral used to treat critical COVID-19 patients, to 315 COVID-19 hospitals since the first week of April.

The drug should only be administered to needy patients and not to those in home isolation, it said.

Ahmedabad city on Tuesday recorded 5,669 COVID-19 cases and 26 fatalities that took the tally of infections in the city to 13,38,725 and toll to 2,747 deaths.

The city currently has 51,905 active cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmedabad Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases oxygen beds in Ahmedabad
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp