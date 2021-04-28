Oxygen Express with 64 tons of liquid oxygen reaches Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

BHOPAL: An Oxygen Express carrying around 64 tons of the life-saving gas from Bokaro in Jharkhand reached Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The train, loaded with six tankers of liquid oxygen, reached its final destination Mandideep, 22 km from Bhopal, around 9.30 am.

Three tankers were unloaded in Sagar, one in Jabalpur and two in Mandideep, said an official of the state Public Relations Department.

The two tankers unloaded at Mandideep reached Bhopal by road through a specially created green corridor, he said.

The Railways has asked for 10 empty tankers to take back to Bokaro for refilling, the official added.

The Railways is operating such trains across the country to supply medical oxygen amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.