Patna HC to help private hospitals address oxygen shortage

By Express News Service

The Patna High Court has come to the aid of private hospitals, assuring to redress their grievances with regard to oxygen supply by taking up the issue with government agencies. The decision comes amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar.

An email ID has been made public following the order issued by the Patna High Court on April 23 to receive complaints directly over insufficient or non-available of oxygen from the private hospitals. As many as 90 private hospitals have been allowed to start treatment of Covid-19 patients, adhering to the guidelines laid down by the MHA.

The Registrar General of Patna High Court has been entrusted to look into the complaints. The order stated that private hospitals allowed to treat Covid-19 patients but face difficulty in getting supplying of oxygen can share the problems through email with the court.