PIL in HC seeks financial assistance, amenities for labourers during COVID-19 curfew

Published: 28th April 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought direction to the AAP government for compulsory registration of labourers and providing them monthly financial assistance as well as amenities during the curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its reply by May 13 on the plea by an NGO.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi told the court that another bench was dealing with the migrant workers' plight and the instant petition can be clubbed with that matter.

The court said it will decide on it after the Delhi government files reply to the petition by the NGO, 'National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour'.

The NGO has sought "compulsory registration and monthly financial assistance to daily wagers, migrant workers and the unorganized sector workers and their families in addition to other amenities, i.

e food (cooked meals and dry ration) water, shelter, clothing, medication etc.

" The petition has claimed that the Delhi government has "failed" to provide adequate facilities and treatment to the daily wagers, migrant workers and unorganised sector workers who have been impacted by the sudden rise of COVID cases and the pursuant lockdown in Delhi.

The plea has sought that one time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 be paid to workers departing from the national capital as well as to those registered with the construction workers board.

 

