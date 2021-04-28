STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven arrested for holding some poll officials hostage during UP panchayat polls

BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh claimed that police made the arrests in a "wrong manner", and those arrested were protesting peacefully.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BALLIA: Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly holding some poll officials hostage in Shivpur Naurang village here during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, police said on Tuesday.

Police also registered a case against 15 unknown persons in this regard.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said that villagers protested against false voting, and also held some poll officials hostage during the third phase of the panchayat polls on Monday.

The poll officials were, however, released later when police reached the spot.

After the news of the arrests, BJP MLA from Bairia Surendra Singh reached Dokati police station.

According to eyewitnesses, Singh 'gheraoed' police officials in the police station.

The BJP MLA claimed that police made the arrests in a "wrong manner", and those arrested were protesting peacefully.

Singh denied that he along with his supporters had 'gheraoed' the police officials, and said he just spoke to them.

After this, the BJP MLA claimed that he also got some of the persons detained by the police released.

Meanwhile, circle officer Rajesh Tiwari said that no person was released under the pressure from the BJP MLA.

In another development, six persons were arrested for allegedly firing at policemen near a voting centre in Karan Chhapra village in the Dokati police station area on Monday, police said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh panchyat polls 2021
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp