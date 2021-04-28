STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surge in Covid cases plague ambulance services in Uttarakhand

With Covid cases rising, ambulances are occupied and patients have to wait for their turn to get medical vehicle to a hospital. Earlier, the service used to get around 2200 calls on average. 

Published: 28th April 2021 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment inside an ambulance at the COVID-19 OPD of the Government Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad

(For representational purposes) A COVID-19 patient receives primary treatment inside an ambulance at the COVID-19 OPD of the Government Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Load on Uttarakhand's emergency ambulance services have increased by 36 percent, as on an average 3000 calls are registered by 108 services in the hill state. 

SK Gupta, director, health services said, "Due to surge in Covid cases in the second wave, there is unprecedented pressure on 108 ambulance services. We are trying to work out the situation and help everyone in need."

With Covid cases rising, ambulances are occupied and patients have to wait for their turn to get medical vehicle to a hospital. Earlier, the service used to get around 2200 calls on average. 

Apart from the scarcity of vehicles, more and more drivers are getting infected due to close contact with patients as well as bodies of people who are dying due to the viral infection.

Kunwar Singh, an ambulance driver revealing the current situation said, "We are working more than 18 hours a day because many drivers have got infected and are in quarantine. We are doing double time so that people don't suffer."

Complaints of overpricing by private service providers and demanding inflated prices have also surfaced. Uttarakhand High Court has taken cognizance of this on Wednesday and directed all the district magistrates to ensure any such thing does not happen anywhere in the state.

Dinesh Kumar, a resident of the Gadhi Dakra area in Dehradun said, "I called up 108 ambulance services but could not get. After more than 2 hours later, I got a private ambulance. I was lucky that my brother didn't die due to the delay."

A total of 6,054 new Covid cases surfaced in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the total active cases count in the state to 45,383. The recovery rate was recorded at 69.52% with a positivity rate of 4.54% across the state. 

Meanwhile, the state has vaccinated a total of 16,08,000 people out of which 3,76,590 have got a second dosage of the vaccine too. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand COVID cases Uttarakhand ambulance services Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp