STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Entry of Nepalese citizens restricted as state records 6,054 new COVID cases

The administrations of the two border districts have made it mandatory for people coming to India from Nepal for daily marketing through the border bridges to bring their corona negative test reports

Published: 28th April 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PITHORAGARH: Entry of people from Nepal into India through the border bridges connecting the two countries in Champawat and Pithoragarh districts has been restricted following the resurgence of COVID cases, officials said on Wednesday.

The administrations of the two border districts have made it mandatory for people coming to India from Nepal for daily marketing through the border bridges to bring their corona negative test reports not older than 72 hours with them, an official in Tanakpur in Champawat said.

There are more than half a dozen border bridges in the two districts through which  a large number of Nepalese citizens visit the Indian markets daily.

"We have advised every Nepalese citizen wanting to enter India to bring corona negative report not older than 72 hours with them without which they will not be permitted to enter," said Himanshu Kaphaltia, SDM of Tanakpur sub division of Champawat district.

People from Nepal routinely come to the Indian markets through the bridges to buy essentials and meet their relatives living on this side of the border but with the steep surge in COVID-19 cases, it was felt necessary to impose the restrictions, he said.

An officer of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at Dharchula Man Singh said several Nepalese citizens have been asked to returned from the border as they did not have the mandatory negative RT-PCR report with them.

SSB is the designated force to guard the open Indian fronts with Nepal.

The state recorded the highest single-day spike of 6,054 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,68,616, while 108 deaths pushed the toll to 2,417.

Dehradun district accounted for the maximum number of 2,329 cases, followed by Haridwar, which reported 1,178 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 849, Nainital 665, Chamoli 175,Pauri 174 Champawat 153, Almora 140, Bageshwar 128 and Tehri 109, a state health department bulletin here said.

There are 45,383 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 1,17,221 have recovered, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID India-Nepal Border
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp