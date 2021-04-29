STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army setting up temporary hospitals, making its medical staff available to states to fight COVID

Published: 29th April 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Army is making its medical staff available to state governments and is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Chief General M M Naravane told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

In a meeting where Modi reviewed the Army's preparedness and initiatives for COVID management, Naravane also said that the Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible and that citizens can approach their nearest Army hospitals, a statement said.

"General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them," it added.

Modi has been holding daily meetings with various organisations and officials as the government marshals its resources to fight the pandemic raging in various parts of the country.

