Assam reports 22 new COVID deaths, 3,045 fresh cases

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,255 after 22 people succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, while 3,045 new positive cases took the tally to 2,46,847, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 21,848.

Altogether 1,098 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,22,397.

The recovery rate now is 90.10 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, six were reported from Kamrup Metro, three each from Barpeta and Kamrup Rural, two each from Jorhat and Sonitpur and one each from Cachar, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts.

The bulletin said that 1,347 COVID positive patients have died of other reasons.

The 3,045 fresh positive cases include 1,206 from Kamrup Metro, 229 from Dibrugarh, 225 from Kamrup Rural and 125 from Nagaon.

The new cases were detected out of 55,480 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate being 5.48 per cent.

Assam has tested a total of 84,65,418 samples for COVID-19 so far.

The bulletin said that the state has inoculated 22,38,254 people till date.

Of them, 3,22,149 are health workers and 5,49,371 are frontline workers.

