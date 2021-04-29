STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar government launches home delivery of vegetables in Patna, Motihari amid surge in Covid cases

Bandana Preyashi, the secretary of the State cooperative department said that the two districts have been initially covered under the scheme to ensure the delivery of fresh vegetables at the doorsteps

Published: 29th April 2021 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers

Farmers associated with the Vegetables Federation for the brand Bihari tarakari (Photo | Bihar co-operative social site)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first for Bihar, the cooperative department of the state government has launched a home delivery facility of sanitized vegetables in Patna and Motihari.

This comes as a piece of good news for the residents of Patna and Motihari who are under home isolation amid a surge in COVID cases. People can place their orders from www.tarkarimart.in and will receive it within 24 hours.

"We have launched an e-commerce site in Patna and Motihari. Vegetables can be ordered online and will be delivered at home in 24 hours", Bandana Preyashi, the secretary of the State cooperative department said. 

She also said that the two districts have been initially covered under the scheme to ensure the delivery of fresh vegetables at the doorsteps. 

This initiative is for those unable to step out to buy and help people stay indoors, she added. 

The entire process is being implemented by the Vegetables Federation which constitutes of the state co-operative department and oversees the supply of vegetables from Bihar to the rest of the country.

At present, vegetables are being supplied to West Bengal, UP and other states as cultivations are being done on a larger scale. 

Sanjay Kumar, spokesperson of the department said that the Tarkaari Veg Fed has centered its objective to reduce the adverse impact of low rates by farmers and high rates by the customers.

"It has accelerated with a mission "Har Thaali Mein Bihari Tarkaari"(In every plate, Bihari vegetables)", he said. 

Prior to the launch of the online booking system for home delivery of fresh vegetables, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauded the initiative and said that the availability of online vegetables through the co-operative society will make the people very comfortable in buying fresh vegetables while sitting at home. 

According to Bandana Preyashi, farmers engaged in vegetable cultivations are being made union members of co-operative society for supplying vegetables from their farms to the customers through the e-commerce facility of the department. 

Anand Sharma, MD of the department, also dwelt upon the benefits of the e-commerce of the department for promoting the brand of Bihari vegetables.

