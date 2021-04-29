STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: UAE sends medical supplies, including 157 ventilators, to India

The Indian Air Force has already airlifted 18 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai in three sorties since April 26, sources said.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:41 PM

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday delivered a consignment of medical supplies, including 157 ventilators, to India which has been reeling under a severe wave of coronavirus pandemic.

They said the medical supplies sent by the UAE also comprised 480 BiPAP (bi-level positive airway pressure) machines.

The UAE has been in touch with India over the coronavirus crisis.

On April 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan where the latter expressed his solidarity with India over the worsening COVID-19 situation.

As a message of solidarity, landmark buildings in the UAE were illuminated with the Indian tricolour on Sunday.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries which are sending assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.


