STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID lockdown in 11 Jammu and Kashmir districts, Grand Mosque halts mass prayers

In addition, Kashmir’s Grand Mosque has suspended congregational and has asked people to pray at home.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Namaz

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After a consistent surge in Covid-19 cases, the administration has decided to impose an 84-hour lockdown in 11 out of 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including the summer capital Srinagar from Thursday evening.

In addition, Kashmir’s Grand Mosque (Jamia Masjid) has suspended congregational and has asked people to pray at home.

The lockdown, which will begin at 7 pm Thursday and end on 7 am Monday, will be imposed in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ganderbal in Valley and Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts in Jammu region.

Essential services, however, have been exempted from the three-day lockdown. J&K on Wednesday recorded 3,023 Covid cases --- 2034 in Kashmir and 989 in Jammu region.

The Union Territory also recorded 30 Covid deaths -- 18 in Kashmir and 12 in Jammu region. It is the highest single day spike of Covid deaths in J&K since the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Meanwhile, management of Kashmir’s Grand Mosque (Jamia Masjid) today decided to suspend mass prayers in the mosque for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, Defence Research and Development Organization would build two 500-bedded Covid hospitals at Jammu and Srinagar in view of consistent surge in patient-load over the past few days.

The hospitals would also have 125 fully equipped ICU beds. J&K’s Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam advised people to stay indoors and offer prayers at their homes.

“Only symbolic prayers comprising four to five people should be held in the mosques that too with Covid SOPs including social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Grand Mosque COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp