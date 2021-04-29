Exit Polls 2021 | DMK set to win in Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi to retain power in Kerala

By Online Desk

Chances of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress retaining power in West Bengal appeared too close to call, while Assam is likely to give the BJP another shot at power, if exit poll projections on Thursday are anything to go by.

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls predicted a crushing victory for the MK Stalin-led DMK, while the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF appeared comfortably ahead in the race to retain power in Kerala. As for Puducherry, exit polls put it in the BJP’s pocket.

ABP News CVoter predicted the Trinamool getting between 152-164 seats, while BJP could get between 109- 121 in West Bengal. The Left alliance, including the Congress, is expected to get between 14-25. On the contrary, the Republic- CNX polls gave the BJP a slight edge by projecting 138-148 seats for the party in the 294-seat Assembly and 128-138 to the Trinamool.

The eight-phase polls in West Bengal ended on Thursday evening. As for Assam, the BJP-led NDA is likely to beat antiincumbency to retain power. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave 75-85 of Assam’s 126 seats to the NDA.

The Congress's grand alliance is likely to win 40-50 seats, it predicted. In Tamil Nadu, the exit polls predict a landslide for the Opposition DMK alliance, giving it a staggering 165 of the 234 seats that went to polls.

The AIADMK, which had the BJP as its ally, could end up end up with 66 seats. As for Kerala, the LDF is all set to retain power with the poll of polls predicting 84 to LDF, 54 to UDF and 2 to the BJP. If the India Today- Axis exit poll is to be believed, the LDF is expected to win around 104-120 seats, UDF 20-36, BJP 0-2 and others 0-2.

West Bengal

The exit poll conducted by ABP C-Voter has predicts TMC win in Bengal. While the TMC is expected to bag 152 to 164 seats, the BJP is expected to win 109 to 121 seats. The Congress-Left alliance will manage to win only in 14 to 25 constituencies, says the survey result.

Meanwhile, an exit poll conducted by Peoples Pulse, an Hyderabad-based research organisation in association with ‘INDIA TV’ predicted BJP's victory in Bengal.

Exit Poll Report. Gives the expected outcome seat wise.

BJP:173-192;TMC:64-88;LF+:7-12There are 2 mistakes in the report: one, mentions total tally of 291 seats rather than 292 which went to poll. Two, the seat tally of BJP is one less than the actual one.https://t.co/3P51WhWSf1 — Sajjan Kumar Singh (@sajjanjnu) April 29, 2021

According to the exit poll results, the BJP will win with comfortable margin in West Bengal with 172 to 191 seats. It gave Mamata Banerjee-led TMC 64 to 88 seats, and Left Front+ 7 to 12 seats.

The Republic-CNX polls gave the BJP a slight edge by protecting 138-148 seats for the party in the 294-seat assembly and 128-138 to the TMC.

However, Times Now-C Voter predicted a clear majority for the TMC by projecting 162 seats for the party and 115 for the BJP.

Assam:

As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Assam Assembly election, the BJP is expected to get 75-85 seats out of the total 126 seats being contested. On the other hand, the Congress is predicted to get 40-50 seats and others may get 1-4 seats.

Today's Chanakya predicted 70 seats for the saffron alliance and 56 for the Congress-led opposition.

However, As Per the Post Poll Survey conducted by 'Peoples Pulse', BJP would get 43-48 seats and the Congress seems to attempt to be closing in with 38-43 seats.

The survey said the AIUDF would get about 16 -19 seats and the BPF would get around 7 seats. AGP 7 to 9 seats, AGM 0 to 1 seat, CPM 1 to 2 seats, AJP 0 to 3 seats, RD 0 to 1 seat, UPPL 4 to 5 seats respectively. In this election, the maximum gainer is AIUDF and maximum loser is AGP.

Tamil Nadu

The results of exit polls conducted by Republic TV-CNX has predicted victory of Stalin's DMK with 160 to 170 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Here are the results

AIADMK alliance-58-68

DMK alliance-160-170

AMMK alliance-4-6

P-MARQ

AIADMK alliance-40-65

DMK alliance-165-190

AMMK alliance-1-3

Kerala:

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll result pedicted that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government stands a good chance to create electoral history by becoming the first government to retain power.

Kerala went to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators and counting will take place on Sunday.

Here are the results

LDF: 104-120

UDF: 20-36

NDA: 0-2

Republic-CNX

LDF: 72-80

UDF: 58-64

NDA: 1-5

Puducherry

In Puducherry, the NDA will capture power by winning 21 seats in the 30-member House, said Times Now-CVoter opinion poll.

(With PTI Inputs)