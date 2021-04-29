Hyundai Motor to help Covid-ravaged state breathe easy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced that it will roll out a Rs 20-crore Covid relief package to set up oxygen plants in hospitals and provide other infrastructure assistance to Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) will allot resources to install the oxygen plants to help hospitals become self-sufficient in this regard. Besides, the foundation will aid installation of medicare facilities and provide support staff to hospitals and cater to their operational costs for next three months and further if needed.

HMIF Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said, “The pandemic’s second wave has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and States, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organising resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis”

Kim also said that Hyundai has also organised a vaccination drive for its staff aged above 45 years, at its manufacturing unit in the State with support of Sriperumbudur primary health centre, and will continue such efforts to help India overcome the crisis.