'Irresponsible behaviour': Punjab minister slams Navjot Sidhu for criticising Amarinder

Amarinder Singh had castigated Sidhu on Tuesday for continuously attacking his government, calling the outbursts "total indiscipline".

Published: 29th April 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora lambasted Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday for his repeated tirades against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying it showed "indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour".

Sidhu has been attacking the state government and the chief minister over the alleged delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing incident in Faridkot in 2015.

He had accused Amarinder Singh of evading responsibility in the 2015 sacrilege case.

Amarinder Singh had castigated Sidhu on Tuesday for continuously attacking his government, calling the outbursts "total indiscipline".

Arora reminded the cricketer-turned-politician that the Congress had registered a massive victory under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, who was elected as the chief minister by the party's high command.

The minister stated the Congress gained more strength in Punjab under the "visionary and able" leadership of Amarinder Singh.

Questioning the chief minister's leadership time and again is equal to challenging the party's leadership, Arora said in Hoshiarpur.

Sidhu he could have raised any issue within the party platform but not through social media and statements, which was weakening the party, according to Arora.

He advised Sidhu to honour the party's policies as a disciplined leader of the Congress.

Arora said the Congress had extended due respect and honour to Navjot Sidhu and the chief minister gave him a significant cabinet portfolio despite the fact that he "could not fulfil the aspirations of the people".

