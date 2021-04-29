Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Young businessmen donate 500 oxygen cylinders

At a time when the country is battling an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders, two young entrepreneurs in Rajasthan have donated 500 oxygen cylinders for use in government hospitals in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

Jogendra Chauhan and Rajendra Chauhan are sons of late Tan Singh Chauhan, who was leading philanthropist in the area.

During the lockdown last year, this family had helped people by providing free ration items, food, and other facilities.

Recently, due to technical problems at the oxygen plant in the government hospital, the oxygen generation had got stopped. But the two brothers recently donated 500 big oxygen cylinders to the Barmer Medical College.

Man hands over his hospital to local authorities

The owner of a private hospital in Alwar has handed over his hospital to the local authorities to be used as a Covid care centre.

The owner of the Lord’s Hospital Manoj Chachan had taken part in the cleaning process and made necessary arrangements to ensure that the hospital could welcome Covid patients at the earliest.

Sanitation workers of the hospital said when Manoj joined the process, the pace of the work, which was initially very slow, picked up pace.

The workers quickly cleaned the porch, toilets, and all the wards in the hospital. The sweepers also joined the process.

“This is our hospital. If everyone cleans up together, what is wrong? Cleaning will ensure that patients coming here will get a good atmosphere,” Chachan said

Haldi event at police station for cop on duty

A female constable in Rajasthan had her Haldi ceremony at the police station where she works in the Dungarpur district as her leave was not sanctioned due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The bride-to-be, Asha, was to be married in May last year, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

The wedding was then fixed for April 30 this year. However, Asha had to report for duty as a resurgent pandemic prompted a lockdown in the state. This time, her colleagues decided to do her Haldi ceremony at the police station.

Efforts on to revive Jaipur’s Bollywood ties

From Mughal-E-Azam to Jodha-Akbar, Rajasthan has always been a favourite destination for Bollywood. The state’s rich heritage and culture have captivated countless filmmakers.

Given the economic slowdown due to the pandemic, the Rajasthan Foundation is planning to revive the state’s connect with Bollywood in the hopes of generating jobs.

In this direction, a special dialogue was recently organised by the foundation with the help of actor Amir Khan.

During the discussion, suggestions were sought for a proposed film city, which may help promote tourism and help local artists.

