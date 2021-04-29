STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Congress to give nearly Rs 2 crore for COVID vaccination drive

Balasaheb Thorat said he will donate a year's salary, while other Congress MLAs will contribute a month's salary to the CMRF.

Published: 29th April 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said it will donate nearly Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to contribute towards the free COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44.

Speaking to reporters here, state Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said he will donate a year's salary, while other Congress MLAs will contribute a month's salary to the CMRF.

"My one year's salary and a month's salary of all Congress MLAs will be donated to the CMRF. This will come up to Rs 2 crore," he said, adding that the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee will also contribute Rs 5 lakh.

Apart from this, the vaccination cost of 5,000 employees of Sangamner-based Amrut Group of Industries, which is headed by him, will be donated to the CMRF, the minister said.

The COVID-19 crisis has taken a serious turn in the country and the state, he said.

The best preventive measure against the virus is to vaccinate all citizens in a time-bound manner, Thorat said.

Many vaccination campaigns were carried out during the Congress rule at the Centre, and the Congress government did not worry about profit or loss and gave free vaccines to people by prioritising their health, he said, accusing the Narendra Modi government of running away from its responsibility.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced its decision to inoculate citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 for free at state-run vaccination centres.

The state will have to bear an expenditure of Rs 6,500 crore to vaccinate 5.71 crore citizens in this age group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Congress vaccination drive coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp