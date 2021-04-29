Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 15 as state reports 66,159 fresh Covid cases

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended till May 15 the existing lockdown enforced to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.

An order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the decision to extend the restrictions has been taken as the state continued to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19. The state on Thursday reported 66,159 new Covid cases and 771 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, the state has 6,71481 active Covid patients.

It was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, he said. The sweeping curbs on the movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1.

The restrictions were further tightened on April 14 and then last week, bringing more activities under their ambit.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores, and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.

In the recent cabinet meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray had held a discussion on the possible extention of the lockdown with his colleagues. The majority of the ministers had pressed for an extension of lockdown looking at the spike in Covid cases and shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir.