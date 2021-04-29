Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths; Mumbai records highest fatalities in 10 months

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 63,309 new coronavirus cases and 985 deaths, the state health department said.

It took the tally of infections in the state to 44,73,394 and the death toll to 67,214.

Mumbai recorded 4,926 new cases and 78 deaths, raising its caseload to 6,40,409 and the death toll to 12,954.

A total of 61,181 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 37,30,729.

Of 985 fatalities, 392 occurred in the last 48 hours, 251 in the last week while the rest had taken place earlier but were added to the tally now, an official explained.

Maharashtra has now 6,73,481 active cases.

With 2,73,125 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,65,27,862.

Currently 42,03,547 people are in home quarantine, while 31,159 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

The case positivity rate was 16.86 per cent.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, recorded 12,782 fresh cases and 220 deaths, taking the caseload to 13,48,395 and the toll to 23,015.

Thane Municipal Corporation in the division reported 92 deaths, followed by 12 in Raigad district and 11 in Panvel city.

The Nashik division reported 10,015 new cases including 3,213 in Nashik city.

Ahmednagar district reported 2,372 cases followed by 1,526 in Nashik district and 974 in Nandurbar district.

Out of 137 deaths recorded in the Nashik division during the day, 43 occurred in Nandurbar district, 31 in Nashik district, 20 in Ahmednagar district, and 12 each in Ahmednagar city and Jalgaon district.

The Pune division saw 13,137 fresh infections, including 4,126 in Pune city, 3,430 in Pune district, 1,916 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city, 1,653 in Solapur district and 1,772 in Satara district.

Of 217 fatalities in the Pune division, 117 occurred in Pune city followed by 38 in Satara, 32 in Pune district and 20 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Kolhapur division added 3,538 cases and 47 deaths, including 14 in Sindhudurg district and 11 in Sangli.

Aurangabad division reported 3,666 fresh infections and 125 fatalities of which 80 occurred in Aurangabad city, followed by 15 in Hingoli district.

The Latur division reported 3,965 cases along with 64 deaths, of which 24 occurred in Latur district, while 10 each were reported from Beed and Nanded districts.

The caseload in the Akola division went up by 3,422 of which Bhandara alone added 1,008.

Of total 62 fatalities in this division, 32 occurred in Yavatmal district and 14 in Washim district.

The Nagpur division registered 12,784 fresh infections, including 5,418 in Nagpur city and 2,566 in Nagpur district.

Bhandara and Wardha districts added 1,318 and 1,077 cases.

The division reported 113 deaths of which 69 occurred in Nagpur city and 14 in Nagpur district.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures as follows: Total cases 44,73,394, new cases 63,309, death toll 67,214, recoveries 37,30,729, active cases 6,73,481, people tested so far 2,65,27,862.

Mumbai has recorded an upstick in new infections on two straight days after reporting this month's lowest count at 3,876 on Monday.

The financial capital had witnessed 4,014 new cases and 59 fatalities on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the city reported the highest number of deaths (78) since June 30, when 93 patients had succumbed to the infection, the data showed.

As per the civic body data, 5,300 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,60,401.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the city improved to 87 per cent.

According to the civic body, a total of 39,135 COVID- 19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 53,41,625.

The number of COVID-19 tests remained below the 40,000 -mark for the third day in a row.

As many as 28,328 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Monday and 30,428 the next day.

According to the data, the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between April 21 and 27 stood at 0.93 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 74 days.

At present, Mumbai has 120 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) and 1,114 sealed buildings where several resident have tested positive for the infection.