STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Mental health professionals wrote an open letter to the media urging them to show restraint in their coverage without compromising on facts or public interest.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Journalists

Journalists (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mental health professionals wrote an open letter to the media urging them to show restraint in their coverage without compromising on facts or public interest. It said the media has the power to ‘inform, educate and infuse hope in people.

“This includes the sharing of authentic information and allaying of fears. These are extremely important weapons in the fight against the pandemic.”

The signatories included B N Gangadhar, president, Ethics and Medical Registration Board, Pratima Murthy from NIMHANS Bangalore, Gautam Saha, President, Indian Psychiatric Society, and AIIMS’s Rajesh Sagar.

The letter said images of bodies at cremation grounds, and relatives of the deceased, and emotional outbursts would help garner eyeballs but may come at a cost.

“We are sure that reporting on sensitive issues especially during this time of difficulty is not easy, even for journalists. If the news you are reporting affects you so much, then imagine the impact it has on the people who are watching,” the letter said, highlighting that responsibility acquires greater importance in a pandemic.

“Yet again, we are not saying the facts should not be reported. We are saying that hysteria and panic-inducing coverage should be avoided,” the letter added. The letter said specific information empowers people and prepares them to face challenges. 

“Remember that none knows about the exact mental health situation of every person who’s watching you or reading you,” the experts wrote in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp