STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Outgoing Trinamool MLA Gouri Sankar Dutta dies of COVID-19

Dutta (70), who had recently joined the BJP after being denied a poll ticket by the party, had tested positive for the contagion 10 days back.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Outgoing MLA of the Trinamool Congress, Gouri Sankar Dutta, died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Monday night, a senior doctor said.

Dutta (70), who had recently joined the BJP after being denied a poll ticket by the party, had tested positive for the contagion 10 days back following which he was admitted to a district hospital, he said.

The MLA was brought to the private hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated.

"His condition continued deteriorating and never improved. He also had comorbidity issues. He died tonight," the doctor said.

Dutta was elected from Tehatta in Nadia district in the 2016 assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gouri Sankar Dutta COVID-19 Trinamool
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp