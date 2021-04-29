STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi shares meaning of word 'free', demands no cost vaccination for all citizens

Gandhi and the Congress party have been demanding free Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | INC official Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded free COVID-19 vaccination for all Indians on Thursday and put out a tweet with the dictionary meaning and usage of the word "free" to stress his point.

Gandhi and his party have been demanding free COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens.

They have also termed the Centre's new vaccination policy discriminatory.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gandhi further stressed his demand.

"free /fri?/ adjective, adverb -- costing nothing, or not needing to be paid for," he wrote and then went on to illustrate the usage of the word "free" through two examples relevant to his demands, "India must get free COVID vaccine.

All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge.

"Let's hope they get it this time," he wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #vaccine.

In another tweet in Hindi, the former Congress chief hit out at the government, saying the one who does not listen to people's pain and emotions does not have a heart but a stone.

"One who is not filled with emotions, who is not willing to listen to people's pain, he has a stone and not a heart, the 'system' that the public does not love," he said.

ALSO READ: Rs 600 per dose for states, Rs 1200 to private hospitals - Bharat Biotech releases rates for Covaxin

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded the option of on-the-spot registration for all adults at the inoculation centres, saying the online process may end up excluding many.

"I fail to understand why BOTH options of online pre-registration and on-the-spot registration for walk-ins should not be allowed for vaccination. Online registration should help not hamper. In India's case, mandatory online registration may end up excluding many," the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi free vaccination COVID crisis
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp