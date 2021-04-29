STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and others booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Police registered a case against Sukhbir Badal and Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar and other hundred unidentified people for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant

Published: 29th April 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has been booked by the Punjab Police for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

Police sources said that Badal had on Wednesday held a function at his residence in Badal village which is in Muktsr district of Punjab for Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar who was newly appointed as president of Students Organization of India, a youth wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal in which more than hundred party leaders and activist of SOI took part and Sukhbir himself addressed them. Of those who were present were Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and senior party leader Tejinder Singh Midhukhera.

Police registered a case against Sukhbir Badal and Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar and other hundred unidentified people for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant at the Lambi Police Station in Muktsar district.

"In a video, a leader is heard asking the people attending the function not to take pictures or make a film of those present. But that video is leaked on social media. Also, Sukhbir is asking the activists to start working for the next assembly elections, ‘’ said an insider.

Already the state government had imposed a ban on all social, political and cultural gatherings in the wake of a resurgence in COVID-19 infection in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Arshdeep Singh Robin Brar Punjab covid cases covid rules violation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp