TMC candidate’s widow files case against officials

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The widow of the Trinamool Congress candidate who died of Covid-19 has lodged a complaint with the local police saying Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain and other poll panel officials are responsible for the death of her husband.

In an FIR filed at the Khardah police station, Jain and a few other EC officials have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

Sinha had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20. He died five days later. She alleged that the Election Commission failed to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols, which, she said, has caused the deaths of thousands of people, including her husband.

In her complaint, she mentioned that the poll panel rejected the Trinamool Congress’ repeated requests to club the last three phases of the Assembly elections.

“The ECI is solely liable for my husband’s death as it has neither ensured safety of the candidates nor the general public during the ongoing elections”. She charged that the EC officials knew their alleged lax attitude will lead to deaths.

“The ECI knew very well that any lapses on their part will result in the deaths of thousands of people, and yet they did not take any steps to address the situation,’’ Nandita said.