Two medical students drown in river in Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: Two medical students drowned in a river in Mizoram, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened when C Lalbiaknunga (21) and PC Lalremliana (21) along with their friends went to Tuirivang river in Kulikawn police station area in Aizawl on Wednesday to take a bath in order to escape the heat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Their bodies were recovered in the evening and brought to the nearby Phulpui village, he said.

On being informed, police personnel from Kulikawn police station rushed to the village and conducted the inquest there, he added.

Lalbiaknunga was a resident of Champhai Vengthlang and Lalremliana was a native of Dinthar locality in Aizawl.

Both were pursuing MBBS at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the state's lone medical college in Falkawn, around 18 km south of Aizawl.