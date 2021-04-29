STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh govt to float global tenders to buy 4-5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each, said a statement by govt.

Published: 29th April 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 03:55 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to float global tenders to purchase four to five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has already announced free vaccination for people above 18 years of age.

"The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each. A global tender should also be floated to purchase four to five crore vaccine doses. This should be taken forward," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement here.

"Such an arrangement should be made that the vaccines are not wasted. Only those who are to be vaccinated should be allowed entry in vaccination centres. The vaccination of those above 45 years will continue," he said.

