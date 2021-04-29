Uttarakhand: Two seers suffering from COVID-19 die at AIIMS-Rishikesh
Manish Bharti (50) and Lakhan Giri (94) succumbed on Wednesday, the office of the AIIMS medical superintendent said on Thursday.
RISHIKESH: Two seers, who were suffering from COVID-19, have died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in Uttarakhand.
Bharti was brought to the facility from the Kumbh Mela area on April 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 whereas Giri who ran the Shravan Nath Math of the Niranjani Akhada was admitted to the hospital on April 19, it said.