STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Villagers in Chhattisgarh erect life-size statue of Maoist leader Maniram

Instead of taking down the statue, the Bastar police are planning to use it as a counter-propaganda tool. 

Published: 29th April 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Maoists (Photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A life-size statue of a Maoist fighter, who was killed while planting an improvised explosive device, has been erected in a Chhattisgarh village. 

The police in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-ridden Bastar district believe the villagers had established the statue of Somji alias Maniram, but didn’t rule out the possibility that the Maoists influenced them to do so. 

“Somji was a tribesman. Tribes usually raise bust-size carvings to venerate their community members. Maybe under the influence of the Maoists, the villagers had instead built a life-size statue,” Sunderraj P, Bastar inspector general of police told The New Indian Express.

Instead of taking down the statue, the Bastar police are planning to use it as a counter-propaganda tool. 

“He was involved in the killing of innocent villagers, arsons and other violent activities for over 17 years under the control of Maoist leaders who hailed from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Sunderraj said “We don’t object to the decision of villagers to set up this statue. We have planned to launch our counter-propaganda using it. The villagers would be made aware of how the local tribal cadres are exploited by the Maoist leaders, based outside the state, and how they finally meet such a tragic end. The local youths will be re-educated that the violence has no future and can meet the same fate,” Sunderraj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Chhattisgarh
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp